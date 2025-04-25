'Why are they saying Hindus, Hindus?': Shatrughan Sinha on Pahalgam terror attack, calls It 'Propaganda War'

A deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22 has sent shockwaves across the nation. The attack occurred in Baisaran, often referred to as 'mini Switzerland' for its scenic meadows, which is accessible only on foot or by pony. A group of tourists had gone there on Tuesday morning when the gun firing took place in the afternoon.

The incident has sparked widespread grief and anger throughout the country. Disturbing images and videos have been circulating on social media.

Several international leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and numerous celebrities have condemned the attack and expressed heartfelt condolences. Prominent figures such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, and Akshay Kumar have raised their voices against the heinous act. Bollywood actor and TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha also reacted to the tragedy but referred to the attack as part of a "propaganda war" by PM Modi.

What did Shatrughan Sinha say?

In the viral video, Shatrughan Sinha is asking, "What is happening?" A reporter responds, "It happened to Hindus there..."

This visibly angers Sinha, who interrupts, saying, "Why are they saying 'Hindus, Hindus'? Hindus and Muslims—all are Indians. This lapdog media is exaggerating things. There's a propaganda war going on, and it's being pushed too much by our friend, the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his group. This is happening far too often." He continues, "I believe this is a very sensitive issue that requires serious introspection. We must refrain from saying or doing anything that escalates tension. Right now, the wounds need healing."

As Shatrughan Sinha's video clip went viral, social media users slammed him for his remarks, with some speculating that his comments were influenced by his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's marriage to actor Zaheer Iqbal.

India fight back!

In response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The Indian government also shut the Attari border post, gave Pakistanis under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme 48 hours to leave, and ordered Pakistani defense staff to exit within a week.