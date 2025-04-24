In the aftermath of the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of nearly 26 people, public outrage has intensified across the nation. Amid this tense atmosphere, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, set to return to Bollywood with the upcoming film Abir Gulaal after a long hiatus, has found himself at the centre of controversy.

Since its teaser was released, the film has faced growing backlash and demands for a ban. Initially, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) opposed the film's release. Now, following the Pahalgam attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has renewed calls for a complete ban on Pakistani artists participating in Indian entertainment projects.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strongly condemned the recent collaboration involving Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. "In light of the tragic events in Pahalgam, we reiterate our total boycott of Pakistani actors, musicians, and technicians. Any member of the Indian film industry found violating this directive will face disciplinary action," the union said, as quoted by PTI. FWICE also stressed that it would take all necessary steps to prevent the release of Abir Gulaal, which is scheduled to hit theatres on May 9.

Abir Gulaal stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan alongside Indian actress Vaani Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor breaks silence on Pahalgam terror attack amid Abir Gulaal boycott calls: 'I'm numb'

Vaani Kapoor, who continued promoting the film on her social media even on the day of the attack, drew significant criticism for her silence. She later addressed the issue, sharing a heartfelt message online: "I have been numb, at a loss for words since witnessing the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families."

Amid mounting backlash, Fawad Khan took to Instagram Stories to condemn the attack. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident. We pray for strength and healing for their families during this difficult time."

In addition to Fawad, several other Pakistani artists also expressed their condolences and grief over the Pahalgam tragedy through social media.

Pakistani actors condemn the Pahalgam terror attack without mentioning 'Pahalgam'

Hania Amir, known for her roles in popular Pakistani dramas such as Mere Humsafar and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, also shared a heartfelt note on social media. Without directly referencing the Pahalgam attack, she wrote, "Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always."

Pakistani actress Anmol Baloch, known for her role as Mehrunnisa "Mehru" Shah in the drama series Iqtidar, also took to her Instagram Stories to pen a heartfelt note condemning the terror attack.

Actor Mawra Hocane, known for her performance in the Bollywood film 'Sanam Teri Kasam', also didn't mention the attack but mourned the victims. She wrote, "My deepest condolences to the affected families... An act of terrorism against one is terrorism against all...What's happening to the world?"

'Bezuban' and 'Main Khwab Bunti Hon' actor Usama Khan highlighted that terrorism has no place anywhere in the world. He wished strength to those affected by the attack and wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to the families & loved ones of the #PahalgamAttack victims. May they find strength during this difficult time. Terrorism is condemnable, regardless of where it occurs, whether in Pakistan, India, or anywhere else. We should stand against such senseless violence."

However, despite the public statements and expressions of sympathy, outrage continues to grow. Hashtags like #BoycottAbirGulaal are trending across social media platforms, with users demanding that the film's release be blocked.

One user commented, "If the government is serious, they must ban Abir Gulaal. It deserves a complete boycott."

Meanwhile, the Indian government has taken stern action in response to the terror attack. Among its immediate measures was the restriction of access to the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Government of Pakistan. This move is part of a broader diplomatic retaliation, which includes suspending the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty and expelling senior Pakistani diplomatic staff from India.