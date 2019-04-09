Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have threatened that the state will no longer remain a part of India if attempts are made to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. The statements from the senior politicians, who have always toed the pro-India line in J&K, came after the BJP released its manifesto on Monday promising deletion of Article 370 which grants special status to the state.

Farooq Abdullah, the president of National Conference, said that he will not shy away from leading anti-India protests and call for Aazad Kashmir if any attempt is made at deleting Article 370.

"I swear by Allah, the Almighty that if they try to abrogate Article 370, Kashmir will get freedom from them. We will no longer remain a part of India. Nobody will hoist the Indian national flag on the soil of Kashmir," said Farooq Abdullah, who is also contesting Lok Sabha elections from Srinagar constituency.

"I think it is God's will that they are repeatedly trying to fiddle with Article 370. This will naturally pave the way for Aazadi of Kashmir," he added.

He also told the people that Article 370 was a necessary pre-condition on the basis of which J&K aceded to India and the violation of this guideline will lead to separation. "We will not remain quiet. We will fight you," Abdullah said.

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of Peoples Democratic Party, said that repeated attempts to snatch away the special rights of the people of J&K will prove costly to India. She used Urdu poetry to drive home her opinion that India's fate, peace and harmony will be destroyed if Article 370 is deleted.

A Public Interest Litigation was earlier filed at the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the candidature of Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah in the Lok Sabha polls.