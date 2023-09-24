After three years of muted Ganesh Utsav this year saw, the aagman (welcome) and Visarjan (immersion) of Lord Ganesha with great exuberance and enthusiasm.

The 10-day festival began on September 19 which is called Ganesh Chaturthi and will continue till September 28 Ananth Chaturthi.

Celebs this year welcomed Ganesha at their home and also called industry fiends for the puja and dinner.

Shilpa Shetty, Ambani, and Arpita Khan Sharma among others kept 1.5 days Lord Ganesha. Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor kept 5 days of Ganpati at their home and the mother-daughter duo were part of Ganpati visarjan celebrations.

On Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor and his mom Neetu Kapoor participated in Ganesh Visarjan rituals. Several videos are going viral. In the video.

Ranbir Kapoor wore a red shirt, cap and jeans While Neetu Kapoor wore a green salwar suit. They were also seen performing Aarti.

Take a look at the video here where they posed for the shutterbugs before getting into the car

With Neetu and Ranbir being part of Ganpati visarjan, Alia Bhatt skipped the celebrations.

Netizens were not happy with Alia skipping the celebrations and slammed the actor for not being part of family rituals.

A user wrote, "Ganpati at home and Alia is missing, whether in Milan for a fashion show or wherever but the fact remains that she was absent from something so important. Is it because she is from a different faith even after marrying a Hindu?"

Another wrote, "Beef khaane ke baad Hindu festival mana ke film aane se pehle thodi publicity hojaye." (After eating beef, they are celebrating Hindu festival).

Alia was in Milan for the Gucci fashion event; she returned on Saturday morning and on the same day at night Ranbir and Neetu were seen at the visarjan sans Alia.

Ranbir seeks blessings of Lord Ganesha at T-series

On Sunday, Ranbir sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the T-Series office. The actor wore a navy blue shirt, and a cap and was seen in a clean-shaven look.

However, eagle-eyed netizens spotted Raha's name on his cap which was stitched in pink doll.

Fans were in awe seeing Ranbir in an all-new look. The actor also offered prasad (sweets offered to Lord) to the paparazzi.

Alia didn't visit the T-Series office with Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in 'Animal' which was slated to release in theatres in September. In order to prevent it from coinciding with the 'Jawan' release, the movie was postponed. It will now be released in theatres on December 1.

The trailer of which will drop on Ranbir's birthday on 28 September 2023.