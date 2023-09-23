Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The actor was on a vacation with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor. Two days after she returned to Mumbai, the actor flew down to Milan Fashion Week for the Gucci Ancora show.

The actor was seated in the front row with Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. For the Gucci Ancora show she wore a polo t-shirt, combined with a pair of light-washed, bell-bottom jeans. She further accessorised the look with a pair of gold enamel earrings and a pair of Gucci black sunglasses.

The actor was all smiles as she posed with celebs at the event.

Alia chats with Davika Hoorne

Several videos and pictures of Alia candidly chatting with Davika Hoorne at the Gucci show in Milan after their last meeting at the Gucci Cruise in Seoul.

Alia looked graceful and carried herself with panache. However, eagle-eyed netizens spotted Alia chewing gum while she was talking to Davika Hoorne. They slammed her for her behaviour.

A user wrote, "She's really thinking she's gone to some college festival, wearing that and chewing gum."

Another mentioned, "Chewing while talking. This woman has no dignity no manners."

The third one mentioned, "Chewing while talking to someone when is she going to learn manners ?"

The fourth user wrote, "Alia is saying Ranbir is my husband but when he was my boyfriend..."

Alia who is the brand ambassador of Gucci returned to Mumbai on Saturday after attending the Ancora Spring Summer show at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

The actor looked classy in a monochrome look. She wore an easy-breezy black top and paired it with glares and white jeans.