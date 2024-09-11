'Why is Alia Bhatt, Raha missing?: Ranbir Kapoor carries Lord Ganesha in his arms; Neetu Kapoor performs Bappa's puja in sandals; get trolled

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are going on in full swing all across India. Today, September 11, 2024, on the fifth day of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebs are bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha.

Keeping up with the tradition, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were snapped in Mumbai in one of the pandals where they performed the puja and bid adieu to Lord Ganesha.

Several videos and pictures have gone viral that show, Ranbir holding lord Ganesha's idol and was also seen doing a final aarti and proceeding towards visarjan.

Ranbir was dressed in a floral white kurta. While Neetu opted for an ethnic salwar set. Ranbir was snapped carrying Bappa in his arms.

A section of netizens asked why was Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor missing, some even noticed that Ranbir was barefoot but Neetu Kapoor was wearing sandals.

A user wrote, "disrespecting" the deity and the customs.

Another mentioned, "Where is Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor."

Alia missing from Kapoor family Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Meanwhile, several videos have gone viral that shows Alia along Raha in a car. The little girl Raha was seeing outside the window as paps captured them.

They did not pose for the cameras and drove away while photographers snapped them from a distance. Soni Razdan was also seen with Alia and Raha.

Work Front

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in the lead. The film was jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Ranbir also has Animal Park, which is the sequel to Animal. He is also busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi in the lead.

Ranbir will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.