Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is known for her sartorial choices. Be it traditional, beachwear, blazer or pants, the actor never fails to slay and oozes charm in every outfit. The actor is not just a doting mommy to Taimur and Jeh. She is also an avid social media user and often drops pictures and videos from her photoshoots, getaways and videos from her workouts.

The actor aged 44 is known for her timeless and iconic beauty and doesn't adhere to unrealistic beauty standards The actor hasn't gone under the knife or opted for any cosmetic surgery to look good.

She has always embraced her body and spoken about her age.

'I'm 44 and don't feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements': Kareena Kapoor Khan on unrealistic beauty standards in B'town

The actor recently made head head-turning appearance on the cover of Harper's Bazaar.

Reflecting on her journey, she told Harper's Bazaar magazine, "In my teens, I was just a Punjabi Kapoor, enjoying food and life without much concern. Transitioning to a size zero for a role was never planned—it was just something I did. I never imagined it would spark such a craze. Today, I focus on feeling good and being comfortable with who I am."

She added, "From the beginning, I was confident that my talent and dedication would ensure I continued to get work. I took care of myself, stayed fit, and focused on being the best version of myself."

"Age is a part of beauty. It's not about fighting lines or trying to look younger; it's about embracing and loving the age you're at. I'm 44 and have never felt better. I don't feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements," she says.

She added. "My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age, and I'm proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that. It's not about perfection, it's about living fully and being true to yourself."

She asserts, "Professionally, I hope to be remembered for my work. I plan to keep acting well into my eighties—that's the dream," she says with confidence. Beyond her career, Kareena hopes to be remembered as someone who lived life on her own terms. "Whether it was enjoying a quiet evening with friends, listening to music, or savouring good food and wine, it was always about embracing life fully, not chasing after the superficial. That's what I want people to remember."