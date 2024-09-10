On Friday evening, celebs and devotees welcomed Lord Ganesha at their home. The 11-day festival is filled with enthusiasm, and the atmosphere around the city is vibrant, with devotees visiting each other's houses to seek blessings, eating modaks ( sweet), dancing to the beats of dhol and more.

With joyful celebrations comes visarjan too. On Sunday, Ganesha idols are immersed. Several celebrities and commoners bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on Sunday. To name a few, Ambanis, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Ganpati, and Shilpa Shetty among others.

Salman Khan was seen at sister Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati Visarjan, where he was seen performing last aarti and also danced while bidding adieu

However, what caught everyone's attention was that despite having a rib injury, the actor participated in family events and danced his heart out at the visarjan.

Several videos and pictures have gone viral; however, one particular video of Salman caught everyone's attention was Salman Khan was seen papped wearing reading glasses.

A video shows Salman Khan removing his rimless glasses as soon as he saw the paps.

Another video shows the actor holding his rib while dancing to the beats of dhol.

Salman Khan wore armless reading glasses while sitting inside his car, engrossed in his mobile. This rare sight of Salman in glasses sparked a wave of comments and reactions from his fans on social media.

Salman's glasses were armless yet stylish and fans were disappointed that the actor was getting old.

A user commented, "It's really sad to see that our hero is getting old."

Another wrote, "Our school-time hero is wearing glasses now; time flies!"

Work Front

Salman Khan is gearing up for his next big release, 'Sikander,' directed by AR Murugadoss. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing the screen with Salman for the first time.