Ajay Devgn has finally admitted that he was approached by Kamal Haasan for his upcoming movie Indian 2 and revealed the reason why he could not take up the movie. Director Shankar had offered him to play the negative role in the multilingual project.

Speaking with mid-day, Ajay Devgn has claimed that he could not accommodate dates for Indian 2 as Shankar wanted to shoot the movie immediately. He had already started working on the period drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and managing time for Indian 2 was not possible.

He denied the rumours, which claimed that the actor rejected because he was offered a negative character. "For an artiste, there are no shades of grey, black or white - the more layers you have in a role, the better it is. I loved doing movies like Khakee (2004) and Company (2002) where my negative characters were appreciated. I would love to play such roles again. I cannot say if it was grey or not because I am not doing it now; it's somebody else's role," he was quoted as saying by mid-day.

The makers are yet to announce the name of the actor who has bagged the role which was originally offered to Ajay Devgn. There have been rumours that Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan were approached and one among the two would be part of Shankar's creation.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to Shankar's blockbuster movie Indian. The latest version has Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead and the movie is funded by Lyca Productions.