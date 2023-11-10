Today, November 10, marks the beginning of Diwali. The first day of Diwali starts with Dhanteras, the day is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics in a bid to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera - both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology - to their homes.

The word 'Dhanteras' itself means 'Dhan' (wealth) and 'Teras' (thirteenth) and it is believed that making significant purchases on this day will bring blessings and wealth into one's life

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor repeat sarees from their Tirupathi visits for Karan Johar's office's Dhanteras puja

Celebrities and people who are creating this festival all across the globe started their day by performing puja at their homes and offices. People today wear new clothes, offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi make rangoli and wish each other with happiness and delight.

Today morning, we saw a slew of celebrities flocking to Karan Johar's Dharma office for Dhanteras puja.

From Vicky Kaushal to Janhvi Kapoor- Khushi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ibrahim Ali Khan among others were dressed in ethnic outfits as they attended the puja.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor exuded elegance as they wore sarees for the occasion.

Several pictures and videos from the video of Janhvi and Khushi have gone viral as they are seen adjusting their saree, while paps as they pose for shutterbugs.

A user wrote, "Why does she look so uncomfortable.."

Another mentioned, "Why are they adjusting and fidgeting the saree..."

The Kapoor sisters repeated Janhvi Kapoor's saree that she has been wearing during her recent Tirupathi visits.

Let's jog down your memory, of times when Janhvi Kapoor opted for a saree

On the auspicious occasion of Onam, Janhvi Kapor along with her rumoured boyfriend sought blessings at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

During her divine darshan, she was seen wearing a purple half-saree and on Dhanteras 2023 at KJo's office puja, the actor repeated her outfit.

Meanwhile, Khushi has worn Janhvi's saree that she had worn during her visit to Tirupati temple on Janhvi Kapoor's alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's birthday.

Take a look.

Janhvi Kapoor extends wishes for Dhanteras 2023

Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media and shared a series of pictures in a saree with her sister and wished her fans on the occasion of Dhanteras. She wrote, "Happy Dhanteras! ✨ last pic is me when I ask khushu for one more huggy me pls..."