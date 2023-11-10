The festival of lights is here! Today, November 10, marks the beginning of Diwali. The first day of Diwalo starts with Dhanteras, the day is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold and silver jewellery, utensils, and even electronics in a bid to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera - both representing wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology - to their homes.

With Diwali celebrations all around the globe; B-town celebs are busy hosting parties and celebrating the festival with zeal and enthusiasm. The first pre-diwali party started with Manish Malhotra who saw a sea of stars coming under one roof dressed in their ethnic best.

A day after, Ramesh Taurani hosted a bash that saw, Katrina Kaif, Huma Qureshi, and Salman Khan among others amping up the glam quotient.

Ex-bf Kartik Aaryan attends Sara Ali Khan's intimate Diwali bash

And last night, Sara Ali Khan also threw a bash at her home and invited her close friends. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Orhaan Awatramani, Rahi Chadda, Punit Malhotra among other.

Who wore what

Kartik Aaryan looked like a sunshine as he wore a yellow-coloured kurta and white pants. He complimented the ensemble with minimal styling, including black Kolhapuri footwear, a trimmed back-swept hairdo, and a clean-shaven face.

Karan Johar wore a multi-coloured kurta decked and styled with black churidar pants and a dupatta designed in a black and white polka dot pattern.

Aditya Roy Kapur opted for a red kurta and black pants set.

Ananya Panday came with Orry, though rumoured love birds Aditya and Ananya didn't pose together with the paps, they were very much part of the party.

Netizens were in awe seeing Kartik Aaryan attending ex-gf Sara Ali Khan's party.

Karan quizzed Sara about her equation with ex-bf Kartik Aayan at the recent episode of Koffee with Karan

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday on the show if it was easy for them to remain friends, given the fact that they had dated Kartik Aaryan at some point in time. Sara replied, "I don't want to say, yeah it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you're involved with anybody, whether they are your friends, whether it's professionally or romantically. Especially if I am, I get involved, I get invested. So it's not like Oh yeah, It doesn't really matter. These things do affect you."

Sara added, "Ultimately you have to rise beyond that. And something I realised, there are actually no permanent predicaments in this business. There is no point in making permanent best friendships. pinky promises. I won't talk to the person. All these nevers don't really work. In my personal experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises, saying I'll never talk to you again. All these never and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)."

In an earlier season of Koffee With Karan, Sara expressed her wish to "date" Kartik Aaryan.

She acted with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. They were reportedly dating during the shoot of the film. However, they parted ways shortly after the release of the film.

Take a look at inside pics from Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash