Bollywood actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made a head-turning appearance at Cannes. She slayed on the red carpet looking breathtakingly beautiful donning two dramatic outfits designed by her friends and Indian designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

After returning to India, Aishwarya exercised her vote at a designated polling booth in Mumbai on Monday. She arrived solo and was photographed getting out of her car before walking inside the polling booth.

'Why is Abhishek Bachchan missing?': Fans ask Aishwarya Rai as she celebrates her mother's birthday with Aaradhya, post arm surgery; drops candid pics with relatives [reactions]

On Thursday, Aishwarya was seen celebrating her mother Brinda Rai's birthday.

As the clock struck 12, Aishwarya took to her Instagram profile to extend birthday wishes for her mother, Brinda Rai. She wrote, "✨❤️Love you Birthday girl, dearest Mommy-Doddaaa????????."

In the shots shared on Instagram, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen twining in black and were all smiles for the special day. The trio is seen posing for pictures in Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj's photo.

Aishwarya's brother was also there, but Abhishek was missing. He wasn't even there to cast his vote.

In the pictures, Aishwarya was seen wearing the cast after her arm injury.

Reportedly after returning from Cannes earlier this week and casting her vote in Mumbai, Aishwarya underwent surgery on her injured arm.

Reacting to her pictures, Aishwarya's fans inquired where was Abhishek Bachchan. While a section of netizens said that she never clicked pictures she celebrated her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan's birthday.

For the unversed, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Aishwarya posed with Aaradhya, Brinda and their relatives. A table with a picture of Aishwarya's father was kept in front of them. It also had several cakes and a bouquet on it. While Brinda sat on a chair, Aishwarya sat on the floor, and Aaradhya stood behind her grandmother.