Even though the US Presidential election came with string of controversies, Joe Biden overtook Donald Trump to become the next President of the United States. Attending the order of business, Biden has filled out some important posts in his cabinet. From homeland security to secretary of state and even the director of national intelligence, Biden has made his picks.

Who's who in Biden's cabinet

Secy of State: Antony Blinken

Homeland Security Secy: Alejandro Mayorkas

Director of National Intelligence: Avril Haines

US Ambassador to UN: Linda Thomas-Greenfield

National Security Advisor: Jake Sullivan

Climate Envoy: John Kerry

Let us give a brief bio of the elected nominations for the high posts in Biden's cabinet.

Antony Blinken: Secretary of State under Biden administration has served as Deputy Secretary of State during the Obama-Biden administration from 2015 to 2017, and held top foreign affairs posts on Capitol Hill, in the White House, and in the State Department. Blinken had also served as Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama. He also has experience working directly under Biden when he was National Security Advisor to Vice President Biden during Obama's first term.

Alejandro Mayorkas: As the Secretary of Homeland Security, Mayorkas would be the first immigrant and Latino to lead the Department of Homeland Security. He had served as the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security under the Obama-Biden administration from 203 to 2016 and has served 30 years as a law enforcement official and a renowned lawyer in the private sector.

Avril Haines: Director of National Intelligence in Biden's cabinet had served under the Obama administration as the Principal Deputy National Security Advisor to then-president and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council. She was the first woman to serve as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield: Returning from a 35-year career retirement with US Foreign Service in 2017, the US Ambassador to the United Nations has a 35-year career under the belt, having served in four continents. She was the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs, Director General of the Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources and even led a team of State Department's 70,000-strong workforce.

Jake Sullivan: The National Security Advisor to President-Elect held the same post to then-VP Biden during Obama's term. He was also director of policy planning at the State Department and served as the Deputy Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Sullivan was a lead negotiator in the initial talks that paved the way for the Iran nuclear deal and helped in the U.S.-brokered negotiations that led to a ceasefire in Gaza in 2012.

John Kerry: Former Secretary John Kerry will be the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and he held the high post of 68th US Secy of State post under President Barack Obama. In 2015, Kerry signed the Paris Climate Agreement on behalf of the United States and launched a bipartisan organization with the goal of reaching net-zero carbon in the U.S. by 2050. As the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2009, Kerry chaired the first hearing on climate change. He co-founded World War Zero to unite unlikely allies on climate change and is a Board Member of the American Security Project.