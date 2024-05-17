One of the most prestigious Cannes film festivals is underway at French Rivera. After Urvashi Rautela, Aishwarya Rai, Ankush Bahuguna, Shark Tank's Namita Thapar.

Who wore it better?' Did Sobhita Dhulipal COPY the plunging neckline purple jumpsuit at Cannes 2024 from Athiya Shetty's LFW 2023 look?

On Friday, actor Sobhita Dhulipala made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She looked stunning in a shimmery plum-coloured jumpsuit. Her plunging neckline shimmery jumpsuit was designed by Namrata Joshipura. She attended an event held by Magnum at the Film Festival.

A section of netizens compared Made In Heaven actor's shiny purple jumpsuit designed by Namrata Joshipura to Athiya Shetty's attire that she wore at Lakmé Fashion Week in 2023.

About her first Cannes experience, Sobhita said, "Taking my journey with Magnum a notch higher with the Cannes Film Festival is both exciting and symbolic of my relationship with the brand, where we progress alongside creating colourful memories. This experience allows me to create these moments of pleasure, as this association is a perfect blend of fashion, film, and flavour," news agency IANS quoted Sobhita as saying.

On Thursday, Sobhita was spotted at Mumbai airport as she headed for Cannes. She posed for the paparazzi and greeted them with a smile.

Apart from Sobhita, the event was also attended by Cannes regular Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani among others.

Work Front

Sobhita Dhulipala is basking in the success of her recently released web-series Made In Heaven. She is best-known for starring in Bollywood films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Kaalakaandi, Chef, The Body and Ghost Stories.

Sobhita Dhulipala was also featured in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's two-part adaptation of the period epic Ponniyin Selvan as well as the series The Night Manager. She made her Hollywood debut with the action thriller Monkey Man, directed and produced by Dev Patel. He was also featured in the film.