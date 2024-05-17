Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is making waves yet again at the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival 2024. On the inaugural ceremony at Cannes, the actor opted for a stunning fuchsia pink ruffled sleeves thigh-high slit gown.

Urvashi Rautela stuns in a red strapless shimmery gown; and carries lip shaped mini clutch at Cannes

On Thursday, day 2, the actor once again donned a vibrant outfit. For her latest appearance, she chose a nude gown with shimmery red embellishments.

Urvashi matched the red carpet in a custom gown designed by Tunisian designer Souhir El Gabsi. She shared some photos from her red carpet appearance and she wrote, "7th Festival de Cannes 2024 at the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis."

She exuded radiance and looked resplendent in a red ball gown. Apart from her humongous outfit, her mini lip-shaped clutch also drew attention

Till today, this is the biggest ball gown that any other celebrity has ever worked in in history and no wonder, this world record is making all

As she arrived for the event, she happily posed for the media and fans, thereby helping them etch a beautiful memory forever for the rest of their lives.

Netizens were left awestruck seeing Urvashi's couture, and a section of fans lauded Urvashi's outfit over OG Queen Aishwarya Rai's day 1 black and golden outfit.

Work front

Urvashi was last seen in Love Dose 2.0 with Yo Yo Honey Singh, global Indian superstar Urvashi Rautela. She will next be seen in

'NBK109' with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, 'Baap' (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose. Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will be seen in an international music video and the actress will also be essaying the role of Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic. She will also be seen playing the role of a college politician in the movie titled 'JNU'.