The OG Queen of Cannes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the French Riviera to attend the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

This year Aishwarya is not in the pink of her health and has injured her right arm and has a cast on it, Doting daughter Aaradhya ensured that her mother was comfortable as she stepped out of her hotel.

Aaradhya Bachchan guides injured Aishwarya Rai down the stairs at Cannes 2024

On Thursday, May 16, Aishwarya walked the red carpet of the prestigious event looking stunning as ever. She opted for a dramatic white and gold embellished outfit with a long trail.

The outfit was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock Couture.

Aaradhya holds Aishwarya Rai's hand as she walks down the stairs.

Several videos of Aaradhya assisting her mother Aishwarya Rai at Cannes have surfaced online. In one of the videos, Aaradhya is seen walking with her mom's hand.

Another video has her guiding her mother down the hotel's staircase while Aishwarya's entourage helps her with the train of her gown.

Another clip shows, Aaradhya helping her mom fix her dress.

Despite the injury, Aishwarya carried herself with grace and poise as her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. held her mother's hand tightly, guiding her through the event and ensuring she was comfortable.

Social media users praised the 12-year-old Aaradhya for being by her mother's side.

One of them wrote on X, "My queen fulfilling mommy duties even at work not to mention Aaradhya's equal support to her mother. The upbringing beams through and through."

Another mentioned, "Goodness holding hands even in a foreign country! She is paranoid. The daughter resembles her father not mother."

For the evening, Aaradhya opted for a casual outfit, consisting of black sweatpants set with white butterfly detailing.

Fans unhappy with Aishwarya's outfit

Taking to Reddit, a person shared the actor's photos and wrote, "More unseen pictures of Aishwarya Rai at Cannes."

Reacting to it, a Redditor wrote, "Finally the hair is away from face, thank you. She looks good but the outfit is meh."

Another commented, "Love the hair. She looks gorgeous. The outfit is really bad though. A lot is happening and for some reason, the golden work on the front is looking cheaply made. Probably because of the fabric they chose. Hoping for a better outfit for the next event."

Aaradhya Bachchan's experience at Cannes every year

Last year, during an interaction with Anupama Chopra's Film Companion in Cannes, Aishwarya was asked about Aaradhya's experience at the fest, to which the actress replied, "Isn't that a question that she should be answering? At some point of time in her life, I guess, she will. And that's when we'll know what she really takes away. It is really about just being together, it's familiar to her, she knows everybody here, it is really about like reuniting with friends, coming back here to Cannes, it is an experience that is so familiar to her. She (Aaradhya) is a lot like me in that sense that we are people's people. It begins with that. She loves the play, she loves the vibe. Am sure she gets the fact that this is really a film festival. It is really about the world of cinema."