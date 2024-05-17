And the wait is over, as the OG Queen of Cannes Aishwarya Rai set the red carpet ablaze with her drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her red-carpet appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in a stunning Falguni Shane Peacock couture

The former Miss World and L'Oréal Paris brand ambassador looked stunning in a black and white outfit with gold detailing. The voluminous gown designed by Falguni and Shane has ruffled sleeves and a golden pattern in front

Aishwarya accentuated her look with big golden earrings. She kept her hair open but tied them with pins in the front which made her look gorgeous as always.

The actor carried the outfit with a panache and smiled even while wearing a white cast on her right hand. Despite the injury, she waved and smiled at the paparazzi and

In various clips, Aaradhya Bachchan can also be seen walking beside her mother as they make their way out of the hotel. Several photos and videos of Aishwarya walking the Cannes red carpet have surfaced on social media.

A video that has gone viral shows, Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan helping her with her ensemble.

Reactions to Aishwarya's outfit

Aishwarya's fans have mixed reactions to her outfit. A section of netizens loved it, while some slammed the designer for running her beauty with the awful outfit.

One user wrote, "Cannes Queen showing you how it's done!!!" Another one said, "How does one serve this much, even with a broken hand? Like How? Aishwarya Rai's Cannes game is NEXT LEVEL!!!"

A user wrote, "Aishwarya Rai is so beautiful. But she has had the reputation of choosing the worst outfits to wear at Cannes.

There was an article by one of the magazines last year about all the "bad outfits" that she's worn over the years at Cannes.

This year is just as bad, unfortunately."

Another mentioned, "She'll forever be a classical beauty, but this dress did not do her justice.."

The third user mentioned, "She looks gorgeous but that dress is not good. It lacks finesse and the design makes no sense. Zig zag appliqués on the chest and butterflies on the train? It's a hot mess..."

The fourth user said, " Her Tresses So Beautiful.. what a refreshing change in her look and hats off to her Professionalism en with a cast on her hand, slayed her look.."

Aishwarya at Mumbai airport

Aishwarya was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday night, as she jetted off to Cannes with her daughter. Upon reaching Cannes she and her daughter received a bouquet of flowers.