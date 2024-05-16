One of the most prestigious film festivals Cannes is underway and celebs as well as entrepreneurs, and social media influencers will be walking the red carpet. Some made their debut, while some will make a grand red carpet-debut in the coming days.

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai who has been turning heads at the red carpet for years now is all set to walk the red carpet this year as well.

Injured Aishwarya leaves fans worried as she flies for Cannes wearing a white cast

On Wednesday evening, Aishwarya was seen at the airport with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, heading for Cannes. However, the actor's right arm, cast in a sling raised concern among many fans. As soon as fans spotted a white cast that was visible around the wrist. They expressed concern and wished her a speedy recovery.

Despite hand injury, Aishwarya being true to her work commitments is all set to walk the red carpet.

Aishwarya waved at the media for a few seconds and then entered the Mumbai airport.

As she was seen with her daughter Aaradhya, the star kid was seen holding her mom's bag while the. Despite having a sling on her right arm she waved and smiled at the paps.

At the airport, she donned a pair of knee-length blue coats and kept her hair untied. Aaradhya was seen in a light blue hoodie and black pants.

Although the actor seemed tight-lipped about any injury, fans were worried and were of the view that she would still walk the red carpet with a sling on her arm.

The next one wrote, "I hope she is fine and well. The most gorgeous graceful person Aishwarya. I can't wait to see her at Cannes. Love her so much."

The next one wrote "The way she is taking care of her daughter. Wow!" "Looking forward to her Cannes look."

Aishwarya's Cannes look

Aishwarya Rai made her first appearance on the red carpet in a Neeta Lulla saree, with heavy gold jewellery, at the Cannes Film Festival 2002. It was the year when her film Devdas had premiered at the festival. She was present with actor Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Being the brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, she will be gracing the red carpet for two days.