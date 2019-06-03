The World Cup is racing along and hosts England are looking clear-cut favourites. South Africa have struggled and Bangladesh look a well-oiled unit. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have not managed to find any momentum, while India still await their first match. The biggest match of the marquee tournament will be between India and Pakistan when the two rivals meet at Old Trafford.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes India are firm favourites to keep their 100 per cent record against Pakistan intact in World Cup. He cited Pakistan's lack of experience and their indifferent form in the recent past as the biggest reasons for the same

"Pakistan's form isn't that great and they don't have much experience as well. Pakistani teams in the past were difficult to beat but their current team will lose 9 times out of 10 against India," Harbhajan told India Today.

'India will be under more pressure'

He, however, also added that India will be under more pressure since the fear of losing against Pakistan is immense which can get to players and impact their performance.

"The pressure will be more on India. When two fighters spar, the stronger one always has the fear of failure. Pressure of losing against Pakistan will be immense. Because I know what happens in India when we lose to Pakistan," he added.

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan too believed India have a strong and experienced core which has been playing cricket together for a long time, but at the same time Pakistan has plenty of young upcoming players who are still finding their feet in international cricket.

"But the flip side of that is when young players come in they don't know what pressure is. Pakistan didn't start well in World Cup 2019 but we have always been slow starters. But I hope they gradually go up in this tournament," Younis said.

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin said that the Indian team should be wary of Pakistan's bowling attack as they have the skills to bowl out any opposition on any given day.

"But see what happened in the Champions Trophy final in 2017. They have the skill, especially in their bowling department. They can bowl out any team if they have the runs on the board," Ashwin said.

India take on Pakistan in the much-anticipated clash on June 6 at Old Trafford in Manchester.