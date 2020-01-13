Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are heading to replace the aging Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Khan as next-generation superstars.

Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Khan are the superstars of the present generation. All four are in their fifties, but they still enjoy a massive fan following not just in India, but also around the world. The collection figures for their release in the last decade are proof of popularity.

But one cannot deny the fact that this stardom is permanent and it changes according to the time. The new set to superstars will enter the film industry based on the taste of the gen-next audience. While the present superstars retire from the top posts, let us see the actors, who have the potential to be gen-next superstars.

We have a host of young actors in the Hindi film industry, but very few of them have pulled it off well. They have not only proved successful and bankable actors at the box office but have also created a niche for themselves with their acting skills and the kind of script they choose. Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Ayusshman Khurrana are some of such stars.

Hrithik Roshan

Having made his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2,000, Hrithik Roshan has starred in around 25 movies and many of them are hit at the box office. Unlike present superstars, he has tried his hands at experimenting with his roles and story and he has been successful in it. He is already a superstar.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, who started his acting career with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, has acted in 15 movies in the last decade. His career graph has gone up with each of his releases and he is the most successful among the present generation of actors. His recent releases like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy will not hold testimony to his acting skills and popularity, but state he will be the no 1 actor in the coming days.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, who entered the film industry with Ishq Vishk in 2003, has worked in over 30 movies in the last 17 years. He has own share of several flops and hits for his credit. But what is noticeable about him is the kind of movies that he has been doing in recent years. They have not proved to be hit at the box office also show that he is all the potency to be the gen-next superstar.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, who made his acting debut with Saawariya in 2007, has starred in over 20 films. Like Shahid, he has also had his own share of flops, before he proved to be a bankable actor. He has given hit movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Sanju in recent years. If he minds choosing the proper scripts, he has the potential to become the next superstar.

Tiger Shroff

Having entered films with Heropanti in 2014, Tiger Shroff has done seven movies and most of them have become a success at the box office. After Ranveer Singh, he is another Bollywood actor upon any producer who can invest any amount of movie. If he keeps doing the kind of good work he is doing now, there is no doubt about him being the superstar in the next few years.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan started his career with the blockbuster movie Student of the Year in 2012 and he has gone on to starrer another 11 movies in the next seven years. Most of his films are profitable ventures. The son of David Dhawan is undoubtedly in the list of top league Bollywood actors in the coming years.

Ayusshman Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is multi-faceted personality, started his career with reality TV shows. After gaining popularity through his stint on the small screen, he made his acting debut with Vicky Donor in 2012. He has done 14 movies in the last 7 seven years. All of them are different and experimental films, which have become hit at the box office. After Ranveer Singh, he is another actor, who has built an envious career all alone with no filmy background or a godfather.

Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi are some other young actors from Bollywood. But they still have a long way to prove their mettle and gain popularity and fan following before they aim for the top post.