Indians all across the world celebrated India lifting the World Cup trophy. On Saturday, India defeated South Africa at Barbados' Kensington Oval. India had set a target of 177 runs and won by 7 runs. While SA made 168/8 in 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma managed to end India's 11-year trophy drought as the team lifted the trophy.

For South Africa, Quinton de Kock (39), Tristan Stubbs (31), and Heinrich Klaasen (52) scored very important runs.

It was Hardik Pandya who took three wickets, and no one can forget the contribution of Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. Every player contributed to the epic win.

Virat and Rohit got teary-eyed and hugged each other. Amid celebrations, tears of joy and happiness. Virat Kohli announced his retirement

Virat Kohli who was awarded as the player of the match announced that it was his last T20I match.

During the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 International cricket after India won against South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday.

He said, "This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. Just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup. Wanted to Yes I have, this was an open secret."

"Not something that I wasn't going to announce even if we had lost. Time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward. It's been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament. You look at someone like Rohit, he's played 9 T20 World Cups and this is my sixth. He deserves it," Kohli said in a post-match chat.

However, after announcing his retirement he video-called his family and spoke to his kids Vamika and Akaay. He was teary-eyed and it didn't sink in that India has won the world cup. Tearful Virat when he rang up his wife Anushka. Virat's mood lit up and played with his kids and made funny expressions as he entertained his kids. He blew flying kisses to his kids and wife.

Virat Kohli talking to his wife Anushka Sharma and his kids after winning the World Cup. Priceless moments ❤️❤️❤️#tapmad #HojaoADFree #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SODlxN5UL7 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 29, 2024

Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's concern seeing Virat Kohli, team India in tears after T20 WC win

Anushka Sharma penned two sweet notes for the Team India and Virat. Anushka mentioned how her daughter Vamika was concerned seeing everyone cry on the field after winning the world cup, she curiously asked Anushka who would hug them as they were crying, while Anushka's answer won millions of hearts.

She wrote, "Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv..... Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people ❤️ What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS – CONGRATULATIONS!!"

Appreciating Virat, she wrote, "AND ..... I love this man ❤️ @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home ❤️ - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !"

India vs South Africa: Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.