After stuttering in the middle phase, England finally found momentum with their win against India and continued on their march by shrugging off New Zealand in Durham. With this win, they have sealed their semis berth for the first time since 1992 and now with momentum on their side, they look once again look favourites.

However, their task will not be easy as the other teams in the competition too look quite dangerous and here, we take a look at the different semi-final match-ups.

Australia

Aaron Finch-led Australia are currently number 1 on the points table, they have to play against South Africa and going by the current form, they should overcome the Protea challenge. If this happens, they remain the number 1 side and will then take on New Zealand in the semi-final.

However, if they lose this match and then India beats Sri Lanka in their remaining league fixture, India will usurp Australia as the number 1 side and will take on New Zealand in the semi-final.

India

India have to face Sri Lanka in their final league game. If they win against Sri Lanka, they will have 15 points. They can climb to number 1 spot if Australia lose to South Africa and will then take on New Zealand. However, if Australia win against South Africa, the table remains like the way it is right now and it will be an India-England semi-final clash at Edgbaston.

England

With the win against New Zealand, England sneaked into the number 3 position and irrespective of the other results, they shall remain there. However, depending on the result of India vs Sri Lanka and Australia vs South Africa, their opponents for the semis clash can change.

New Zealand

Similar to England, New Zealand are secure at number 4. Pakistan has a mathematical chance, but it is so ridiculous that memes are being made out of it. Hence, like England, the Kiwis are safe at number 4 and will take on either India or Australia depending on the result of their matches as is explained above.

As things stand right now, here are the possible semi-final match-ups:

England vs India, Birmigham

Australia vs New Zealand, Old Trafford