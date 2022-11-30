Who was Vikram Kirloskar; Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman passes away [reactions]

India suffered a major loss on Tuesday as the Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Vikram Kirloskar died of a heart attack in Bengaluru. He was rushed to Manipal Hospitals on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning after he collapsed due to heart attack. He was aged 64.

Vikram Kirloskar was one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry, who played a pivotal role in bringing Toyota to India. His sudden death has left the nation in shock as many expressed their condolences and remembered the industry stalwart.

Toyota India confirmed the passing of Kirloskar on social media. "We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr Vikram S.Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends," the statement read.

People can pay their last respects can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1 pm.

Condolences pour in

Many Karnataka politicians mourned the loss of Kirloskar. From K'taka CM to industry veterans, everyone shared their condolences on social media handles.

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad & untimely demise of one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. May his soul rest in peace. May God grant the family & friends the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tweeted.

"Shocked and sad to hear about the demise of Shri Vikram Kirloskar. He laid the foundation for Karnataka's automobile journey with the collaboration with Toyota & created skilled jobs. My condolences to his family and the Kirloskar team. Om Shanti," Dr Ashwathnarayan, Education Minister, said.

"Very sad to lose my friend Vikram Kirloskar. He had world class vision to bring the best to India. A clear mind and a great heart. We also worked together at CII leadership. We are with you, Geetanjali and Manasi," Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said.

"Deeply shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Shri Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. He was a compassionate human being and I fondly remember his support to the Govt during Covid. Condolences to Smt Geetanjali Kir, his family and friends. Om Shanti," Dr Sudhakar, K'taka health minister, tweeted.

"Devastated with Vikram's shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family. May he rest in eternal peace. Om Shanthi," Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon chief, said.

Who was Vikram Kirloskar?

Vikram Kirloskar was a fourth-generation member of the Kirloskar Group. A graduate in mechanical engineering of MIT, Kirloskar had been a part of Bengaluru-headquartered Toyota Kirloskar since 1998. He played a pivotal role in establishing a joint venture partnership with Toyota group and establishing a major automobile manufacturing industry in the state.

Kirloskar held many important positions at the company over the years, including CII, SIAM and ARAI. He was the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd. and also the Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.

Kirloskar is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar.

The industry veteran was seen at an event in Mumbai less than a week ago. He attended the new-gen Toyota Innova HyCross unveiling event on November 25.

Earlier in May, Toyota Group of Companies, comprising Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with the Karnataka government to invest Rs 4,100 crore of a total Rs 4,800 crore towards 'Make in India' and to enable a faster reduction in carbon emissions. The announcement coincided with Toyota Kirloskar Motor's 25 years of journey in India. The MoU was exchanged between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice-Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.