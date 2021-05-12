Who was Soumya Santosh; Indian national killed in Israel [details]

As tensions between Hamas and Israel escalate with exchange of missiles and airstrikes, several are reported dead and injured on both sides of the border. As the casualties pile up, the outburst of war-like situation left a grieving mark in India. An Indian national was killed in a Hamas rocket strike on Tuesday, sending waves of immense grief all the way across to India.

Who was Soumya Santosh?

Soumya Santosh hailed from Kerala's Idukki district. She had been working as a housemaid in Israel's Asheklon city for nearly seven years, PTI reported.

The horrific tragedy of her death by a Hamas missile happened while she was on a video call with her husband, who lives in Kerala. Santosh is survived by a 9-year-old son named Adon.

Israel mourns loss of Indian national

Mourning the loss of the Indian national, Ron Malka, Israel's ambassador to India, expressed grief while making the announcement. Malka had also spoken to Santosh's family on behalf of his government to convey condolences.

"I just spoke to the family of Ms Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike. I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss and extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss and we are here for them," Malka wrote on Twitter.

Malka further expressed deep sorrow for Santosh's young son and recalled the incident of 26/11 Mumbai attacks in which an Israeli kid Moshe Tzvi Holtzberg lost his parents. He was only 2 years old when both his parents were killed in the deadly Mumbai terrorist attack.

"My heart goes out to her nine-year-old son, Adon, who has lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. This evil attack reminds me of little Moses, who also lost his parents during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. May God give them strength and courage," Malka added.

"Very saddened by the death of Soumya Santosh, an Indian caregiver hit by a Hamas rocket. She left a loving husband and 9 yr old son, who are devastated. Om Shanti," DCM at the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi, Rony Yedidia Clein, also mourned loss of Santosh.