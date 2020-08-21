The situation between Gaza and Israel is growing tenser with time. Israeli had struck Gaza on Wednesday after issuing a warning. On early Friday morning, Israel struck Gaza, it announced on Twitter, in response to rockets fired by Hamas.

In light of the recent blasts and attacks in Gaza, netizens have taken to Twitter to share glimpses and videos. The fear in the region has escalated.

Tensions grow between Gaza and Israel

Early on Friday morning, Israel Defence Forces had made an announcement on Twitter, "In the 3rd rocket attack of the night, terrorists in Gaza launched 7 rockets at civilians in southern Israel. 6 of the 7 rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome mid-air. In response, we struck Hamas military targets in Gaza, including underground terror infrastructure."

Israel has been bombing Gaza every night over the course of the past few weeks in retaliation to airstrikes and rockets by the Hamas. AFP reported that Gaza's sole power plant was also shut down.

In an earlier statement, the IDF said on Twitter, "After a series of rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza earlier tonight, our Air Force just struck a Hamas military compound used for rocket ammunition manufacturing in Gaza in response. We hold Hamas responsible for all terror activity emanating from Gaza."

While no casualties were reported, there has been considerable anxiety around the steadily escalating situation between Israel and Gaza. Netizens have been sharing videos and images from the blasts.

One particular video has created a stir of child asking, "I am afraid, hide me," amidst explosions.