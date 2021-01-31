In a shocking state of events, music producer, singer and songwriter Sophie Xeon – known professionally under the moniker SOPHIE – has died at the age of 34.

On Saturday morning, representatives for the musician confirmed the news of her death, saying she had been involved in a sudden accident in Greece. Her team confirmed the news.

Here's the full statement:

"It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4 am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident.

"At this time, respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.

"Tragically, our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident," the statement said. "True to her spirituality, she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell."

"SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation."

Who was Sophie?

Sophie, who was born in Glasgow, began releasing music in 2013 and worked with Vince Staples as well as Charli XCX and Madonna.

She first used her own image and vocals for the October 2017 single "It's Okay To Cry." The recording paved the way for Sophie's debut album, "Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides." Released in June 2018, it received a Grammy nomination for best dance/electronic album.

According to Paper Magazine, with her Grammy nomination, Sophie made history as both one of the first openly transgender artists to be nominated in the dance/electronic music category and one of three openly transgender women ever to be nominated for a Grammy.

Sophie discussed her gender identity.

Sophie was transgender, and discussed gender identity in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine, saying: "Transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit, so the two aren't fighting against each other and struggling to survive ... It means you're not a mother or a father – you're an individual who's looking at the world and feeling the world." Sophie's team said that pronouns should not be used when describing the artist.

The musicians she worked alongside throughout her career included Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and Madonna.

Fans and celebrities pay tribute to the deceased artist.

Following the news of her death, SOPHIE's fans and her peers have been paying tribute on social media.

French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens hailed Sophie as "a stellar producer, a visionary [and] a reference".

Model and activist Munroe Bergdorf said she was "heartbroken", adding: "Our community has lost an icon, a pioneer and a visionary bright light."

SOPHIE you will be missed. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. I hope we get to meet again one day. Rest in peace sister ✨ pic.twitter.com/ATZONIGgMY — Munroe (@MunroeBergdorf) January 30, 2021

You were one of a kind truly a master of your craft. Your sound will live on forever and continue to inspire us. We will miss you so much Sophie...words can’t describe the pain we feel right now. Our hearts go out to her family and friends ? rest in power Sophie. — SOPHIE XEON UPDATES (@XeonUpdates) January 30, 2021

I was devastated when I heard of SOPHIE’s death. Her music was the soundtrack to so many important parts of my recent life. She was a visionary and this world is just a bit less spectacular without her creativity in it. Rest in peace, sister. pic.twitter.com/oQqXfsQdqx — shon faye. (@shonfaye) January 30, 2021

She knew something the rest of us didn't; created a musical and queer legacy far greater than her peers. Words can't fully describe the audacity of an artist who intelligently bent the boundaries of pop and electronic music like she did. What a crushing loss. SOPHIE FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/S1Li2auiMu — douglas greenwood (@douglasgrnwd) January 30, 2021

SOPHIE ? A wonderful friend, teacher and collaborator. She was a pioneer in the world of music and a trailblazer for the trans community. No one sounded like her before. Rest in power xx pic.twitter.com/gCpDFXzYDO — Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) January 30, 2021

I'm sorry if I have any misinformation, but it appears that Sophie has died.



My thoughts go out to her friends & family. A HUGE loss. She proved for many like me that trans women can & WILL have a seat at the table - and was a pioneer of sound & aesthetic. pic.twitter.com/fM9Z7UgN9T — ??? ???? (@jenivescomedian) January 30, 2021

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

Sam Smith wrote: "The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come."

Sophie's music videos

May the songstress soul rest in peace!