The year 2021 has been hard and gloomy for the Indian film industry. Bollywood has lost its finest gems. Earlier this month Indian classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away, after few days, Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal. On Friday, Gujrathi theatre actor Arvind Joshi too breathed his last. And if all these talented artists were not enough, one more veteran actor left for heavenly abode, Bengali actor Indrajit Deb died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 73.

Indrajit Deb passed away due to prolonged illness at his residence in Kolkata

As per various reports, Bengali actor Indrajit wasn't keeping well and was suffering from a number of issues.

The news has left the industry shocked. Many actors from the industry have expressed grief. The family members said, Deb was also suffering from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney ailment for a long time and died at his Gol Park residence in the southern part of the city.

Actor Sudiptaa Chakraborty, who shared a strong bond with the actor, penned the legendary actor's eulogy. She took to her social media handle to share an emotional note and paid homage to the departed soul.

Who was Indrajit Deb?

Indrajit Deb had started his career in a popular TV serial, Tero Parbon, and played an important role in Karuanamoyee Rani Rasmoni and web series- The Adventures of Gogol.

The actor was known for his acting prowess, over the period he had performed in many television shows and films. He was known for his versatility. Indrajit, who was passionate about theatre, stepped into the industry with the television show 'Tero Parbon'. The show featured many senior artists from the Bengali industry. It was just a start, Indrajit continued his journey as an actor and featured in many television serials on DD Bangla. He has worked with many eminent directors of this industry too.

Indrajit was also seen in Ditipriya Roy starrer period-drama 'Rani Rashmoni'. He played a meaty role in the popular show which has a strong cast.

He had lost his wife a year back, and the couple did not have children

Indrajit lost his wife a few years back. She was battling cancer. After his wife's demise, Indrajit used to live with his brothers.

Veteran director Debidas Bhattacharya passes away due to COVID-19

A few days back, the Bengali entertainment industry lost Debidas Bhattacharya, one of the talented directors. He breathed his last on (December 27) morning. He was tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised. Owing to the critical health condition, he couldn't survive. He has been a part of popular projects like 'Raagey Anuraagey', 'Briddhashram', 'Ranur Prothombhag' and others.

May their soul rest in peace.