Newly-elected Karnataka Congress MLA Siddappa Bhimappa Nyamagouda was killed in a road accident in Bagalkote district of his state in the wee hours of Monday (May 28). The former union minister was returning from Goa airport to Jamakhandi, his constituency at about 4:30 am when the mishap took place near Tulasigeri.

Reports have said that the left tyre of the Innova car, which he was travelling in, burst and the car smashed into a road side parapet wall. He died on the way to the hospital. The Congress lawmaker, who was in his late sixties suffered severe injuries and died instantly, reported PTI.

However, other news outlets have said that he died on the way to the hospital.

Who is Nyamagouda?

Nyamagouda, was born on August 5, 1950 in Jamakhandi had been a member of the Karnataka Assembly several times.

He completed his schooling from PB High School in Jhamkhandi and pursued B.Sc from Karnataka University in Dharwad, said a website called My Neta.

He had represented Bagalkot in Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996 and was the union minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government in 1990-91.

Nyamagoud was re-elected from his constituency after BJP's Shrikanth Subbarao Kulkarni lost to him by over 2,500 votes.

The deceased MLA is one of the 78 Congress lawmakers, who won from their seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 15.

He was also a contender for a ministerial post in Congress-JD(S) government, which came to power recently.

The lawmaker is survived by wife, two sons and three daughters.

His death has shocked many and condolences are pouring in from his party and its members.

Congress MLA Siddu Nyama Gowda passed away in a road accident near Tulasigeri. He was on his way from Goa to Bagalkot. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/0V8R9spaHh — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

Twitter reactions on his death:

Congress and the former CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah have also expressed their sorrow.

"The untimely death of our party MLA Siddu Nyamagouda has shocked me. Siddu Nyamagouda served as an MLA, an MP and Union Minister. My friend will be missed," Siddaramaiah has said in the tweet.

Deepest condolences on the passing away of our senior leader and Jamkhandi MLA, Shri Siddu B Nyamagouda. The Congress party stands by his family in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/vBlcWgyppw — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) May 28, 2018

Siddu B Nyamagouda the MLA of Jhamakhandi passed away in a road accident .The man responsible for irrigating Athani under the collective “Krishna Teera Raitha Sangha” May his soul rest in peace . Our heart felt condolences.#Jamakhandi pic.twitter.com/5YQE90lmX6 — Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress (@KarnatakaPMC) May 28, 2018

Extremely saddened by the passing of Jamkhandi MLA, Shri Siddu B Nyamagouda in a road accident. He was a deeply committed and hard working leader of @INCKarnataka. We will miss him.



My condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/h3T35KEGAz — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) May 28, 2018