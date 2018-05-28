Siddu Nyamagouda
Siddu Nyamagouda died in a car accident.ANI

Newly-elected Karnataka Congress MLA Siddappa Bhimappa Nyamagouda was killed in a road accident in Bagalkote district of his state in the wee hours of Monday (May 28). The former union minister was returning from Goa airport to Jamakhandi, his constituency at about 4:30 am when the mishap took place near Tulasigeri.

Reports have said that the left tyre of the Innova car, which he was travelling in, burst and the car smashed into a road side parapet wall. He died on the way to the hospital. The Congress lawmaker, who was in his late sixties suffered severe injuries and died instantly, reported PTI.

However, other news outlets have said that he died on the way to the hospital.

Who is Nyamagouda?

  • Nyamagouda, was born on August 5, 1950 in Jamakhandi had been a member of the Karnataka Assembly several times.
  • He completed his schooling from PB High School in Jhamkhandi and pursued B.Sc from Karnataka University in Dharwad, said a website called My Neta.
  • He had represented Bagalkot in Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996 and was the union minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government in 1990-91.
  • Nyamagoud was re-elected from his constituency after BJP's Shrikanth Subbarao Kulkarni lost to him by over 2,500 votes.
  • The deceased MLA is one of the 78 Congress lawmakers, who won from their seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 15.
  • He was also a contender for a ministerial post in Congress-JD(S) government, which came to power recently.
  • The lawmaker is survived by wife, two sons and three daughters.

His death has shocked many and condolences are pouring in from his party and its members.

Twitter reactions on his death:

Congress and the former CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah have also expressed their sorrow.

Siddu Nyamagouda
Siddaramaiah's tweet on Siddu Nyamagouda's death.Screengrab/Siddaramaiah official Twitter handle

"The untimely death of our party MLA Siddu Nyamagouda has shocked me. Siddu Nyamagouda served as an MLA, an MP and Union Minister. My friend will be missed," Siddaramaiah has said in the tweet.