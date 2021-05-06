Sandalwood has lost yet another celebrity to Covid-19. Veteran filmmaker Renuka Sharma, who had worked with stars like Dr Rajkumar, Ravichandran, Ananth Nag, and Ambareesh, passed away on Wednesday, 5 May. He was aged 81 and survived by his wife and two daughters.

The filmmaker had tested Covid-19 positive recently and was rushed to a hospital in Girinagar in Bengaluru a few days ago. His condition deteriorated due to health complications and was also suffering from pneumonia. The treatment failed last evening and he passed away last evening.

His final rites will be performed on Thursday at noon.

Renuka Sharma's Movies

His journey in the film industry started with Ananth Nag and Madhavi-starrer Anupama in 1981. His next film was Kavirathna Kalidasa, which remained a feather in his and late Dr Rajkumar's cap.

Thereafter, he directed movies like Shabas Vikram (1985), Sathkara (1986), Namma Oora Devathe (1986), Anjada Gandu (1988), Kindari Jogi (1989), Shabarimalai Ayappa (1990), Bharjari Gandu (1992), Hatamaari Hennu Khiladi Gandu (1992) and Kolluru Mookambika (1993) are some of the movies directed by him.

He was out of action between 1993 and 2005. He returned Mahasadhvi Malamma which was his last directorial film. Throughout his four-decade association with the film industry, Renuka Sharma was fond of devotional subjects.

ಹಿರಿಯ ಚಿತ್ರ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ರೇಣುಕಾಶರ್ಮ ಅವರ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ತೀವ್ರ ಕಂಬನಿ ಮಿಡಿಯುತ್ತೇನೆ.

ಕೋವಿಡ್ ನಿಂದಾಗಿ ಎರಡು ದಿನಗಳ ಹಿಂದಷ್ಟೇ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಗಾಗಿ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಫಲಕಾರಿಯಾಗದೇ ಇಂದು ಜೀವ ತೆತ್ತಿರುವುದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ನೋವಿನ ಸಂಗತಿ.

1/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) May 6, 2021

Politician HD Kumaraswamy and Bigg Boss Kannada winner Pratham are some of the notable personalities who have mourned the death of the filmmaker.

This is the 11 death in Sandalwood due to Covid-19 in the last two weeks. Chandru, producer of movie Missed Call, Naveen Kumar, director of One Day, producer Annaiah, M Chandrashekhar, producer of Kiccha Sudeep's Ranna, R Srinivas, poster designer Mustan, producer Ramu, Dr DS Manjunath, producer of Chemistry of Kariyappa, Ramu Kanagal, son of legendary filmmaker Putanna Kanagal and actor Gajaraj have died due to the pandemic.