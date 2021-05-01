Kiccha Sudeep is missing the weekend episodes again for the third time in a row. Although the host has recovered after falling ill, he decided not to attend the shoot considering the lockdown imposed across Karnataka due to Covid-19.

Voting Lines Closed

In the last two weeks, there have been eliminations, but it has to be seen whether or not there will be eviction. It is because the voting lines have been closed despite nominations. This week, the inmates had participated all through the week and the nominations happened on the episode aired on Friday, 30 April.

Normally, it happens on Mondays and the viewers will get five days to cast their votes for their favourite contestant. Since the voting lines have been closed, the audience believes that there would not be an eviction this week.

In 10th week, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachaud, Manju Pavagada, Priyanka Thimmesh, Divya Suresh and Aravind KP are nominated. Shubha Poonja was also pushed to the danger zone, but she used the golden pass given by Rajeev before leaving the house, last week, to escape from the elimination test.

However, there might be a surprise in store and there are already rumours that Prashanth Sambargi is brought to the secret room. In order to give an impression to the inmates that the eviction process is on, Colors Kannada seems to have evicted Sambargi and sent him to the secret room in Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

There are also speculations doing rounds that Divya Uruduga has been brought out of the house due to health issues and will be sent back to the show after a few days.

However, these are unconfirmed rumours at this stage.

Nonetheless, the fans of the show are missing Sudeep from the show. Confirming the news, he tweeted, "Cancelled coz even if its few members gathering ,,,it isn't supporting th current situation.. I understand viewers disappointments ,,but I'm sure we all agree tat we need to support the rules laid. Let's hope fo the best n hopefully we can be bk wth weekend episodes asap Hugging faceFolded hands L&H. [sic]"