Former Jharkhand and Bihar Governor and noted jurist Justice Mandagadde Rama Jois, 89, passed away on Tuesday due to age-related ailments.

He was suffering from age-related ailments and suffered a cardiac arrest, sources close to the family said. He is survived by a wife and two children.

Lesser known fact about the noted jurist

Born in 1931 in Shivamogga, Justice Jois studied Law in Shivamogga and Bengaluru and enrolled as an advocate in 1959.

He was appointed as a judge of Karnataka High Court in 1977.

He was later appointed as chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He was arrested during the Emergency and spent time in Bangalore Jail with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L. K. Advani among other political prisoners.

Justice Jois also wrote several books on various aspects of law including constitutional law. Ancient Indian law and "Bharateeya values" in modern law was an area of his special interest.

Post retirement Justice Jois identified himself with BJP and was appointed as governor of Bihar and later Jharkhand by the NDA government in early 2000s.

However, he had very short stints as governor. He was later elected to Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket from the State.

May his soul rest in peace: Condolences pour in

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed grief over the demise. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri Rama Jois, a retired judge. He had also served as a governor and a Rajya Sabha MP. I pray to God to give his family strength to bear the loss. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Condoling the death, Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said in a tweet, "Justice M Rama Jois is no more.He passed away at 7.30 am today.May his soul rest in peace."

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, Shobha Karandlaje too expressed her condolences.