Founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party and one of the veteran politicians of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Prof. Bhim Singh passed away at Jammu after a prolonged illness.

Suffixed with the title of "Sher-e-Duggar" by his supporters and loyalists, Bhim Singh was a fighter in real spirit who was an important player in the politics of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A former lawmaker of Jammu and Kashmir and eminent lawyer of the Supreme Court, Bhim Singh died in Jammu on Tuesday morning.

Unwell for the six months, Bhim Singh's condition deteriorated on Tuesday at his residence at Sainik Colony Jammu. His family members immediately shifted him to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu where he breathed his last after some time.

Prof Singh, who hailed from Udhampur district's Bhugterian village, is survived by his wife Jai Mala and son Ankit Love, who lives in the United Kingdom.

"Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. He was very well-read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti", Prime Minister, Narendra Modi tweeted.

Provided free legal aid to helpless prisoners

Being an eminent lawyer of the Supreme Court, Prof Bhim Singh provided legal aid to helpless prisoners who could not afford the fee to fight the legal battle.

It was all due to writ petitions filed by Prof Bhim Singh that a large number of prisoners including Pakistani nationals were released on the intervention of the court.

Bhim Singh offered to defend Nawaz Sharief in Pakistan

In 2018 Bhim Singh offered his services, free of cost, to defend former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz when both were arrested at Lahore Airport after returning from London.

Singh had requested the foreign ministry of Pakistan to grant him and his team of advocates an entry visa so that they can join his defense team of Sharif and appear before the courts in the neighbouring country.

Prof Singh was engaged by former Yugoslavian President Slobodan Milosevic in a UN Criminal Court in The Hague. He was, however, not allowed to appear for Milosevic. "Milosevic was a friend. I stood up in The Hague to plead his case but was disallowed," Bhim Singh had announced some years back.

Friendship with Yasser Arafat and Saddam Hussain

Prof. Bhim Singh had a friendship with Palestine leader Yaseer Arafat and former Iraq President Saddam Hussain.

He was chairman of the Indo-Palestine Friendship Society. He first meet a young Yasser Arafat in 1968 at a Red Cross office on the east bank of the Jordan river. In 1973 Bhim Singh would travel to Syria in support of Arafat and joined the PLO over the dispute of Golan Heights between Israel and Syria during the Yom Kippur War.

When in 1992, Arafat was exiled from Lebanon, Bhim Singh would once again visit him in support in Tunis and a few years later Singh would travel to Ramallah to see Arafat.

In 2016, Palestinian ambassador Adnan Abu Alhaija, released Bhim Singh's documentary film on Yasser Arafat at a screening in New Delhi.

Prof Singh personally knew slain Iraqi president Saddam Hussain and was not allowed to represent him during his trial.

Started political career in Congress and later formed Panthers Party

Prof. Bhim Singh started his political career in Congress party, and in 1973 he was appointed as president of the Youth Congress in Jammu and Kashmir by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He also served the party as general secretary of the All-India Congress Committee.

On March 23, 1982, Bhim Singh launched his own political party- the Panther's Party along with a few other prominent political personalities including Jay Mala, his wife.

He has contested Lok Sabha elections seven times including against the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Amethi, and former BJP leader LK Advani in New Delhi.

Panthers Party disintegrated a month before Bhim Singh's death

At the fag end of his life Prof Bhim Singh helplessly witnessed the disintegration of the Panthers Party which he had floated in 1982. One of the oldest political parties, the J&K-Panthers Party is facing an identity crisis.

On May 7, three-time MLA and former education minister Harsh Dev Singh joined the AAP in Delhi. Harsh Dev Singh is the chairman of the Panthers Party.

Before joining Harsh Dev Singh, two former legislators of the party Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal joined the party in New Delhi on April 10.

Mankotia is a two-time MLA from Udhampur and resigned from the Panthers Party in February last year, citing a "family issue". Kundal, another Panthers Party leader, is also a two-time MLA and former minister.

Except for Prof. Bhim Singh, all ex-legislators of the Panthers Party have already quitted the party during the last couple of years.

