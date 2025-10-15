Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing the iconic role of Karna in B.R. Chopra's 1988 TV series Mahabharat, passed away on Wednesday. The actor had been battling cancer for years. As per reports, he was unwell and had also undergone major surgery, but the illness had relapsed in recent months.

The Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) released an official statement on Tuesday, sharing the news with deep sorrow. The statement mentioned that Dheer had served as the association's former Hon. General Secretary and had also been the chairman of its trust. His cremation was scheduled for the same day, 15 October, in Mumbai's Vile Parle (W) area.

Actor Firoz Khan, who played Arjun in Mahabharata, confirmed the news on social media.

Firoz took to his Instagram Story and posted a photo with Pankaj, offering his condolences. He wrote, "Gentleman!!! Bids goodbye. Will miss you PD. Stay blessed."

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known as Karna in BR Chopra’s iconic Mahabharat, has passed away after battling cancer. His legacy in Indian television will always be remembered. #PankajDheer #RIP pic.twitter.com/j5N5Jeioce — P. Rekha (रेखा त्रिपाठी) (@rekhatripathi) October 15, 2025

However, his son, actor Nikitin Dheer, is yet to offer his condolences on social media.

The man who made Karan immortal with his acting

Pankaj dheer is passed away after fighting with Cancer ??



Recently he shoots with sunny deol for soorya movie?



RIP LEGEND #pankajdheer ? pic.twitter.com/Pfk68JjZqq — Mr Prabh Deol (@mr_sp007) October 15, 2025

About Pankaj Dheer's glorious work over the years

Pankaj Dheer has been the face of TV for decades. Some of his pouplar TV shows include Chandrakanta, Badho Bahu, Zee Horror Show, and Kanoon, as well as films like Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

Dheer became a household name for his portrayal of Karna in the 1988 TV adaptation of Mahabharat by B.R. Chopra. His performance was so impactful that images of him in that role were used as a reference in textbooks, and statues of Karna based on his portrayal are even worshipped in some temples.

Dheeraj had also founded an acting academy and a production studio, mentoring and training aspiring actors.

His recent work

He was last seen in the TV show Dhruv Tara-Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024), appeared in the web series Poison (2019), and his last Bollywood appearance was in Mudda 370 J & K (2019).