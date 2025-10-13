Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. The legendary star has been ruling the film industry for over five decades and recently celebrated his 83rd birthday. Despite his age, Big B continues to work tirelessly and remains active on multiple projects, including hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

During a recent episode of Junior KBC, Amitabh Bachchan came across a young contestant whose behaviour left many surprised. The child contestant, named Ishit Bhatt, was rude and arrogant towards the megastar on the show. But the way Big B handled it was widely praised.

During Thursday's episode, Ishit told Big B, "Mere ko rule pata hain isiliye aap abhi mereko rules samjhaane mat baithna (I know the rules, so you don't need to explain them to me)."

Throughout the game, Ishit frequently interrupted Amitabh, not allowing him to finish reading the questions. At one point, he said, "Sir, B, breakfast lock karo," without even waiting for the options to be listed.

The next question was for Rs 25,000, which was based on the Ramayana. When Amitabh offered the answer choices, the contestant kept insisting, "Arre lock karo (just lock it)," ignoring the host's repeated requests for confirmation. Unfortunately, the answer he chose was incorrect, leading to his elimination from the game.

Not saying this about the kid, but the parents. If you can't teach your kids humility, patience, and manners, they turn out to be such rude overconfident lot. Not winning a single rupee will surely pinch them for a long time.

Netizens are outraged over the child's behaviour

A user wrote, "What kind of generation has come to KBC now? Watch this rare combination of overconfidence and rudeness. It's only because it was Amitabh Bachchan sitting there that he tolerated so much misbehaviour from this young boy—anyone else might have either disqualified the child or walked out of the game themselves."

Another user wrote, "For the first time, I actually feel like praising Amitabh Bachchan. You must have seen the video of the boy who recently appeared on KBC. Watching how he behaved in front of Amitabh Bachchan must have made you angry—but Amitabh Bachchan handled it with remarkable grace. He reacted completely calmly to the child's unruly behaviour. The child was, of course, at fault—but the bigger mistake lies with his parents."

"Even rudeness comes at a price. When children start crossing the line, their parents must be given some parenting lessons. The parents of this child clearly failed to understand the difference between confidence and arrogance, and that's where they fell short of their responsibility," wrote another.

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the kid's misbehaviour

Amitabh Bachchan addressed the situation, stating, "Kabhi kabhi bachhe overconfidence mein galti kar dete hai (Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence)." Another user wrote, "Parents can give their children everything but values, and it shows. When children forget respect, it's not their failure alone; it's the failure of every adult who cheered arrogance as confidence."

Another comment read, "Bro's gonna become a bad example for other kids."

Seeing the kid's behaviour, netizens even praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her good parenting and for raising Aaradhya with such grace and humility.