The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards took place on Saturday in Ahmedabad. The event was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul and featured electrifying performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Akshay Kumar, among others.

The star-studded night saw several big wins. Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) trophy, while Alia Bhatt won Best Actress for her performance in Jigra. Laapataa Ladies emerged as the Best Film, bagging a total of 13 awards.

However, netizens were unhappy with Alia's win, with many calling the award show "rigged." Despite winning the award, Alia was notably absent from the event, and Karan Johar accepted the trophy on her behalf.

Alia has previously bagged the Black Lady for Highway (Critics' Award), Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

A user wrote: "Hahahhahahahaha, and she didn't even show up to the event. Karan accepted the award on her behalf. This shit is hilarious."

"I want to know from Alia Bhatt fans if they genuinely are happy with her winning... i don't even hate her but with these things i feel like they are making people dislike her more," another said.

"The Alia award goes to Alia. What a surprising turn of events," a third user said.

"What about Yami Gautam?? She delivered a hit film with good performance. Why flop film actor is getting award?," a fourth user said.

"Things like these is the reason she will never be likeable no matter how big she becomes as an actress," another wrote.

A redditor wrote, "Alia is desperate for validation because deep down she knows nothing about her stardom feels earned. Her wins, her films, the endless PR push, are so carefully manufactured that it's hard to take her 'success' seriously. That's why no matter how many awards or magazine covers she gets, she still gives off that insecurity; she knows it's all built on connections, not genuine talent or struggle."

i'm sorry but every single one of the other five nominees acted better than the winner? pic.twitter.com/5RlWaLSsKT — sꫂ❁ (@idkyaaaar) October 12, 2025

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note, expressing her gratitude to her fans and Filmfare for the honour. In an emotional post, she wrote, "This one will always stay closest to my heart ... not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life."

She thanked director Vasan Bala for his vision, and her co-stars Vedang Raina, Vivek Gomber, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul R, Yuvvraj Vijjan, and Dheer Hira for "the honesty you brought to every frame." Alia also expressed gratitude to Filmfare for the honour and to fans who "found a piece of themselves in this film."

For not attending the event in person, Alia said, "I wish I could've been there to hold that moment in person, but my heart is full all the same." She reflected on the collaboration with Karan Johar, Dharma Movies, Grish1234, and Eternal Sunshine Production, calling it a full circle"

Abhishek Bachchan dedicates his win to Aishwarya and Aaradhya!

While accepting his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in director Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk (2024). Abhishek delivered an emotional speech, thanking Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya for supporting him in pursuing his dreams, even when it demanded them to make a few sacrifices.

"To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today," he said.

Abhishek added, "I want to dedicate this award to two very special people. This film is about a father and a daughter, and I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter. Thank you so much, I cannot express what this means to me."

He went on to say, "This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I've practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I'm just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special."

Let's take a look at the full list of winners

Best Actor in Leading Role Male--Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actor in Leading Role Female--Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Critics' Awards for Best Actor Male--Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Critics' Awards for Best Actor Female--Pratibha Rannta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Female--Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Male--Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics' Award for Best Film--Shoojit Sircar (I Want To Talk)

Best Debut Actor Female--Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Actor Male--Lakshya (Kill)

Best Debut Director--Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express), Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Best Action--Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

Best Screenplay--Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story--Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)

Best Dialogue--Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Album--Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics--Prashant Pandey (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Male--Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Female--Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

girl gave her career-best performance, earned ₹110 cr at the box office, and still got robbed by a nepo product for a mediocre performance in a disaster movie, bollywood doesn’t just overlook outsiders, it eats them alive pic.twitter.com/aSIPT0vmRS — V (@rahuljaykaarr) October 12, 2025

Best Adapted Screenplay--Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)

Best Film--Laapataa Ladies

Best Director--Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics' award for best film--I Want to Talk (Shoojit Sircar)

Best sound design--Subash Sahoo (Kill)

Best Background Score--Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best VFX--Redefine (Munjya)

Best Choreography-- Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best editing-Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)

Best costume--Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Production design--Mayur Sharma (Kill)

Best cinematography--Rafey Mehmood (Kill)

Special Awards:

Lifetime Achievement Award--Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously)

RD Burman award for upcoming talent in music--Achint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi).

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Kajol took to social media and shared a nostalgic picture with SRK holding the Filmfare award.

One a throwback and the other showing her recreating the moment. Sharing the pic, Kajol wrote, "That was then. This is now.. Most epic throwback ever!! Thank you @filmfare for my 7th black lady."

Take a look at the post here:

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who attended the Filmfare Awards, took to social media and expressed his happiness for presenting the prestigious Filmfare trophy to Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Karan Johar, the iconic trio who defined romance and togetherness in Bollywood.

He posted a video showing him on stage with SRK, Kajol, Karan Johar, and host Maniesh Paul. In the clip, Anupam Kher is seen handing over the trophy to Kajol and Shah Rukh.

In her speech, Kajol said, "I am very grateful to be here on this stage with some of my favourite close friends, and yes, the '90s were so much fun for us."

The clip shows SRK hugging Anupam Kher as he receives the trophy.

Talking about hosting the show, Shah Rukh Khan said, "From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands, to sharing countless memories with my colleagues and fans over the years; it's been a journey of love, cinema, and magic. To return as a co-host for the 70th year is truly special, and I promise we'll make it a night to remember, full of laughter, nostalgia and celebration of the movies we all love."

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 took place on October 11.