Filmfare Awards 2025: Jaya Bachchan beams with joy, kisses son Abhishek as he dances to Amitabh-Jaya hits; Kajol-SRK recreate '90s magic [Watch]

It was a night of glitz and glamour as half of the fraternity gathered in Ahmedabad for the Filmfare Awards. The star-studded evening was hosted by Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Maniesh Paul.

SRK-Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and others performed at the Filmfare Awards. It was Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kriti Sanon's high-voltage performance that left the crowd gushing.

Siddhant paid tribute to the late legendary actor Shammi Kapoor, grooving to timeless numbers like Chahe Koi Mujhe.

This segment of Kriti Sanon's performance is gonna be my favourite

Kriti Sanon paid tribute to one of the most iconic veteran stars, Zeenat Aman. She was seen grooving to evergreen tracks like "Hare Rama Hare Krishna." Akshay Kumar also brought his infectious energy to the stage as he performed a medley of classic hits that had the crowd cheering.

Abhishek Bachchan bringing you some pure gold legacy energy, straight from the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 With Gujarat Tourism.



Jaya dances with Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan surprised everyone as he took to the stage to perform on his father Amitabh Bachchan's iconic hits like Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana and other iconic songs.

He also honoured his mother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek stepped off the stage to embrace Jaya. The actor then took his mother's hand and danced with her.

Another clip shows Jaya Bachchan hugging and kissing Abhishek as he won the best actor award for I Want To Talk.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol made everyone at the venue nostalgic and emotional as they danced to tracks from their iconic films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

SRK and Kajol performed to "Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai," the timeless song from their 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While Shah Rukh looked dapper in a navy-blue suit, Kajol stunned in a black saree for the event.

After concluding their performance, Shah Rukh was seen hugging Kajol on stage. Soon after, Karan Johar, who had directed the film, ran towards them. Karan also grooved with SRK and Kajol, leaving the crowd ecstatic and hooting.