All eyes are on the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025, which are being held on October 11 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. The show is hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, who will be joined by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.

Celebrities have already arrived at the venue to attend the much-awaited awards night. From Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi to SRK and Karan Johar, several stars were spotted arriving in Ahmedabad on Saturday afternoon.

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda were also papped at the event. Several clips of the trio have been doing the rounds on social media. In the videos, Jaya Bachchan, in her usual avatar, refused to pose for the paparazzi. She was seen holding Navya Naveli's hand while Shweta walked ahead of them. Despite repeated requests from the paps, the trio chose not to pose. Jaya appeared grumpy and in no mood for pictures, while Navya smiled politely at the photographers before heading inside the car.

As it's Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday, many netizens pointed out that the trio are in Ahmedabad for the awards night instead of spending the special day with Big B.

Social media users were quick to criticise them for prioritising an award show over family time. However, some mentioned that they were there to cheer for Abhishek Bachchan, who is performing at the event.

Although Jaya, Navya Naveli and Shweta Bachchan were seen at the airport, Aishwarya and Aardhya were missing.

A user wrote, "Yelog kaunsi movie ke actress hai ke award mein inko bulaya aur Aishwarya ko nahi?.."( Which movie are they part of? Where is Aishwarya Rai?')

Another mentioned, "Isn't it Big B's birthday? They should be with him?'

Big B steps out of his residence and greets his fans as he turns 83 today!

On the other hand, Big B was seen greeting fans outside his residence. The 83-year-old actor stepped out to meet his fans and waved at them, and even distributed gifts.

The clips show Big B throwing gifts toward the crowd that had gathered to greet and wish him on his birthday.

Meanwhile, as Amitabh Bachchan turns 83 today, several celebrities and fans have taken to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to the megastar.

His granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, shared an adorable picture with him along with a sweet birthday message. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a photo with Big B and wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Nana", followed by a heart emoji.