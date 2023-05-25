Nitesh Pandey's untimely death has left a huge void in the industry. Remembered for his iconic roles in shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Anupamaa, Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and many more; Nitesh was an integral part of the industry. Even in Bollywood films, the actor had done many memorable roles.

Nitesh Pandey two marriages

Nitesh Pandey reportedly got married twice. His first wife was well known actress Ashwini Kalsekar. The two reportedly got married in 1998 and parted ways in 2002. Nitesh then fell-in-love with Justujoo actress Arpita and the two soon got married. The Tejas actor's son is now 9 years old.

Net worth

The actor reportedly has a net worth of Rs 8-10 crore. The actor has been working in the industry for the last three decades.

Rupali Ganguly, Ashok Pandit and others pay tribute

Nitesh' Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly was seen breaking down at his last rites. The two were reportedly quite close friends and always had each other's back. "He was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch with me apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais during my sabbatical. He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can't believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet," Rupali told Etimes.

"Got a chance to work with #NiteshPandey first years back on Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and recently again on Gyaarah Gyaarah. Effortless actor and an affable person. Truly shocked by his passing. Been thinking about the time I spent with him on shoot. Will miss him," Kritika Kamra wrote.

Ashoke Pandit also wrote, "Sad to know about the sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey a brilliant actor and a fun-loving person due to cardiac arrest at Igatpuri. His demise is a great loss to the film and Tv industry. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones. Om Shanti." (sic)