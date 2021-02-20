A role model, mentor, fearless, disciplined, a legend are only a few words used to remember Prof. Nazir Laharwal of Srinagar's Tyndale Biscoe, who passed away on Saturday, February 20. The announcement of his passing was made through Tyndale Biscoe School's social media page.

"In loving memory of Prof. Nazir Laharwal, we are saddened to inform you of their passing away today, on 20th February, 2021. We mourn the loss of an able administrator, teacher, mentor and a role model. Our deepest and sincerest condolences," Biscoe school management said on Twitter.

According to reports, Laharwal was briefly ill before he passed away at his residence in Methan Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar. Laharwal's death was mourned by many former Biscoe students, who even shared their favorite memories of their beloved school teacher.

Biscoe students mourn loss of Prof Nazir Laharwal

As soon as the news of Prof. Laharwal's passing was made public, many former students expressed their condolences and shared how Laharwal left a mark in their life.

One user shared a memory as he condoled the death of his school teacher: "May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Jannah. I remember once we were bunking the school near Erina Residency Road in 2006. Suddenly we saw Leharwal Sir few feet away from us. We were a group of 12-15 students. After seeing him we started to run all over places. Surrounding shopkeepers started pulling down their shutters as they thought it was some law n order issue. It took 3-4 minutes for people to realize the real situation," wrote Farhan Masuood Pandit.

"We have lost a legend today. My most favorite teacher of all times. I am today only because of his teaching, discipline, and guidance. He was a great soul. May ALLAH give him highest state in Junnah. Ameen," wrote another user on Facebook.

"End of an era. Mr.Laharwal. the name had it all," said a former Biscoe student.

"A firm pillar of Tyndale Biscoe School, a great human being, had his own style and grace," wrote Omar Nabi, a former student, on Facebook.