Eminent industrialist and former Union Minister Kamal Morarka passed away here, on Friday evening. He was 74.

Morarka breathed his last following a heart attack.

Who was Kamal Morarka?

Hailing from Nawalgarh, Rajasthan, Morarka served as the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office in Prime Minister Chandrashekhar's government in 1990-91.

Later, from 1988 to 1994 he was a member of Rajya Sabha elected from Rajasthan and also served as Vice President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

(With inputs from IANS)