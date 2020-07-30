Former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, Herman Cain, who was tested positive for the

novel coronavirus a few days ago, has succumbed to the virus on July 30. He was 74.

Cain was tested Covid positive in the early July and was admitted to a hospital wherein he was

receiving oxygen.

On June 20, Cain had attended the rally for US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign in

Tulsa, Oklahoma. While the health officials had warned people from contracting coronavirus

amid the crowd, there's no clear trace of how Cain got infected with the virus.

His team took to Cain's website to announce the news of his demise.

"You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no

choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal with it. Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away. He's entering the presence of the Savior he's served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward. We knew when he was first hospitalized with Covid-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle. We were relieved to be told that, and passed on the news via Herman's social media. And yet we also felt real concern about the fact that he never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase. Although he was basically pretty healthy in recent years, he was still in a high-risk group because of his history with cancer." His wife Gloria – his children Melanie and Vincent, and his grandchildren, they need our love,

our support and our prayers."

Who was Herman Cain?

Stay here. More details awaited...