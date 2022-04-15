Who was GV Sriram Reddy; Marxist leader and ex-MLA passes away [details]

The political fraternity in Karnataka has mourned the tragic loss of a veteran leader, two-time MLA and former leader of CPI (Marxist) GV Sriram Reddy (Sree Rama Reddy). Reddy breathed his last on Friday. He had complained of chest pain, post which he was rushed to Bagepalli government hospital where he died of cardiac arrest.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, health minister Dr Sudhakar, former CM Siddaramaiah among other politicians expressed their condolences on the death of the Reddy.

Who was GV Sreeram Reddy?

GV Sreeram Reddy was a noted politician who was elected MLA from Bagepalli Assembly Segment (Chikballapur district) twice. He was with CPI (Marxist) when he was elected MLA in 1999 and 2004.

Reddy's role in organising the party, especially in Kolar and Chikkaballapur, from grassroots level through farmers' and labourers' movement is noted. He was prominent voice against government policies. He fought for the development of Bagepalli Assembly Segment rigorously.

Reddy even held the post of CPI (M) State secretary. But in 2018, citing charges of misconduct, he was removed from all posts. Later, he started a new party called Praja Sangria Samithi.