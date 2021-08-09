In a first, the Communist Party of India (Marxists) leadership will hoist the national flag at its headquarters on Alimuddin Street and all other party offices across the state on the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Sujan Chakraborty, the Left Front's leader, and former MLA submitted a written proposal to the party's central leadership, which the central committee approved. The central committee of the party supported the proposal to raise the national flag on Independence Day during its meeting on Sunday.

The move is seen as a strategy to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party's policy of nationalism, although CPI(M) had so far rejected the ideology of nationalism, this time the Left is on the way to change its strategy.

"We will celebrate the 75th Independence Day and it will be celebrated by the party across the state, starting from the party's headquarters at Alimuddin Street. There will be a year-long program on this occasion," news agency PTI quoted Sujan as saying.

Indian flag to be unfurled for the very first time

The CPI(M) state committee has decided that the Independence Day celebrations, August 15, will be held at the party's state office, Muzaffar Ahmed Bhawan. The tricolor will be hoisted there in the presence of the top leadership. This will happen for the first time in the history of CPI(M). The Left leader says that the way BJP has influenced the people of the country by taking advantage of nationalism. Now, even the red party has decided to follow in the footsteps of the BJP.

Meanwhile, in the virtual meeting of CPM's Central Committee today, Tripura CPM called for the coming together of democratic and non-BJP forces to stop the BJP. On the other hand, most of the state committees have approved the proposal of the central committee to organize the party congress in Kerala, but the Kerala state committee will discuss amongst themselves and decide how this process will be completed in Covid.