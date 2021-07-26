In a shocking allegation, a team of the poll strategist Prashant Kishor's IPAC (Indian Political Action Committee) has claimed that it has been detained by Tripura police. The team comprising 22 employees reached the state to conduct a groundwork for Trinamool Congress. The state will hold assembly elections in the year 2023.

The IPAC team alleged that the police have continued their presence in the hotel lobby since the morning and no member of the team has been allowed by the police to leave the place.

The police allegedly stopped the crew from leaving their hotel this morning, claiming they had broken COVID rules. In contrast, the IPAC claimed that it had all of the essential COVID-related documents. However, as per the police, the team's interrogation at the hotel was part of a standard check-up.

The fear in @BJP4Tripura before even @AITCofficial stepped into the land, is more than evident!



They are so rattled by our victory in #Bengal that they've now kept 23 IPAC employees under house arrest.



Democracy in this nation dies a thousand deaths under BJP's misrule! — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) July 26, 2021

Police cite standard protocol

Superintendent of Police, West Tripura said, "The outsiders around 22 persons were roaming around in various places. Since COVID restrictions are in place, we are inquiring to verify the reasons behind their arrival and stay in the city. They all underwent COVID tests on Monday, the reports are awaited."

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Mamta Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee launched a verbal attack on BJP. He wrote, "The fear in BJP Tripura before even TMC stepped into the land, is more than evident! They are so rattled by our victory in #Bengal that they've now kept 23 IPAC employees under house arrest. Democracy in this nation dies a thousand deaths under BJP's misrule!"