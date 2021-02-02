2021 has only begun and a string of sad news have slowly started to creep their way in. Another famed star from the Hollywood sky has fallen. Actor Dustin Diamond of "Saved by the Bell" fame passed away on Monday. He was aged 44.

Diamond's death was confirmed by his agent Roger Paul, Rolling Stone reported. He was battling cancer and was diagnosed of malignant cancer only three weeks ago.

"In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful," Diamond's representatives said in a statement.

Who was Dustin Diamond?

Famous for his portrayal of Samuel "Screech" Powers in the Saved by the Bell franchise, Diamond started acting at an early age. He was only 11 when he started his journey of a lovable nerd character, which he was fully committed to for more than a decade. After the show ended in 1993, Diamond was seen in series of spin-offs including "Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style," "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class."

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Diamond had said "The hardest thing about being a child star is giving up your childhood. You don't get a childhood, really. You're a professional and you got to know your lines and rehearse and practice. It was making sure that you were the funniest and the best that you can be because if you weren't funny, you could be replaced."

After being diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma, which normally occurs in lungs, he was started on chemotherapy. He was even scheduled for a second round of chemo and set to begin physical therapy in the near future.

After the news of his death broke out, fans expressed their condolences and shared how a part of their childhood was ripped off.