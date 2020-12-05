Lakshwadeep's Administrator, Dineshwar Sharma, died due to severe bleeding due to an intra-cerebral hemorrhage in a private hospital here on Friday.

In a statement issued here, MGM Healthcare said Sharma, who had been admitted to the hospital on November 25 for interstitial lung disease and who was on ECMO support, suffered severe bleeding due to hemorrhage and died at 2.40 p.m.

Sharma was a former Director of the Intelligence Bureau and a former interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir.

Many leaders mourn loss of ex-Director of the Intelligence Bureau

Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long-lasting contributions to India's policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter-terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," PM Modi mourned on Twitter.

Deeply grieved at the demise of my friend Dineshwar Sharma, Administrator of Lakshadweep and former Director Intelligence Bureau. We worked closely together. My deepest condolences to his family," MEA Dr. S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Deeply pained by the sad demise of the Administrator of Lakshadweep, Shri Dineshwar Sharma. He was an able administrator who worked with great determination and utmost dedication to serve the nation," Lt. Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha tweeted.