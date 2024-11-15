Girded by forests and hills, Ulihatu village in Jharkhand's Khunti district, 66 km from state capital Ranchi, is the birthplace of charismatic tribal hero Birsa Munda, who led a popular revolt in the early 20th century that declared the end of British rule over large parts of the region and the beginning of 'Abua Raj' (self-rule). His birth anniversary is celebrated as Tribal Pride Day and his 150th birth anniversary this year marks the beginning of the Tribal Pride Year, which will conclude on November 15, 2025.

Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, led a movement known as 'Ulgulan' (The Great Rebellion) among the tribals of Jharkhand. During this uprising in 1899, thousands of his followers proclaimed in their native language: "Diku Raj Tuntu Jana - Abua Raj Ete Jana", meaning "The rule of outsiders is over, our own rule has begun." The British, threatened by this movement, resorted to brutal suppression.

Revered today as Bhagwan (Lord) Birsa Munda, he was an exceptional leader who recognised the impact of British rule on tribal traditions. According to Vivek Aryan, a researcher at the Tribal Research Institute in Ranchi, Birsa Munda realised the erosion of tribal rights as a school student. His activism led to his expulsion from school in 1890. Determined, he began raising awareness among tribal communities, rallying them for their rights.

By 1895, Birsa Munday had become a significant threat to the British, leading to his arrest on August 24, 1895, from Chalkad village. Historical records show that he was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment on November 19, 1895, under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code. After his release on November 30, 1897, the Munda tribes once again rallied under his leadership, setting the stage for a large-scale rebellion.

On December 24, 1899, Birsa Munda declared the start of 'Ulgulan,' asserting the tribal rights over water, forests, and land. By January 1900, the fire of rebellion had spread across the region. The movement culminated on January 9, 1900, when thousands of Mundas gathered at Dombari Buru hill, armed with bows and arrows, and other traditional weapons.

The British, tipped off by informants, surrounded the hill with soldiers armed with guns and cannons. A fierce battle ensued, where Birsa Munda and his followers valiantly fought against the colonial forces.

According to reports published in The Statesman on January 25, 1900, around 400 tribals were killed in the brutal confrontation. Their blood stained the hill, and the nearby Tajna river turned red. Though the British emerged victorious, they failed to capture Birsa Munda.

However, his freedom was short-lived. On the night of February 3, 1900, he was arrested from the dense forests of Chaibasa while he was sleeping. He was secretly brought to Ranchi and tried in the court of Magistrate W.S. Kutus, with Barrister Jackon representing him in what was merely a mock trial. Birsa Munda was imprisoned in Ranchi jail, where he was subjected to severe torture.

On June 1, 1900, the British authorities claimed that Birsa Munda had contracted cholera. Tragically, he died on June 9, under mysterious circumstances in jail. His body was discarded near what is now the Distillery Bridge in Ranchi. A memorial now stands there, honouring his great sacrifice. The Ranchi jail where Birsa Munda died has since been converted into the Birsa Munda Smriti Sangrahalaya (Memorial Museum).

Every year on November 15 on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is celebrated to honour his contribution to India's freedom struggle.

Tribal movements against British rule, like the Ulgulan led by Birsa Munda, were not only pivotal in challenging British oppression but also inspired a national awakening.

