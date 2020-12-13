Karnataka's renowned Sanskrit scholar and Kannada poet Bannanje Govindacharya died at the age of 84 years on Sunday at Udupi on the southern state's west coast.

"Govindacharya passed away after a brief illness due to age-related ailments at his home at Ambalpadi in Udupi," a state information department official told IANS from the temple town.

Udupi is nearly 400km west of Bengaluru in the southern state.

Facts about Bannanje Govindacharya:

Born on August 3, 1936, Govindacharya was well-versed in Veda Bhashya, Upanishad Bhashya, epics Mahabharat, Ramayana and the Puranas.

During his long career, Govindacharya wrote commentaries on Veda Suktas, Shata Rudriya, Brahmasutra Bhashya and Gita Bhashya.

Bannanje was also a great orator and wrote on new Vyakarana Sutras penned by ancient Sanskrit philologist Daksiputra Panini.

Govindacharya authored nearly 150 books and has nearly 4,000 pages of Sanskrit "vyakhayana" (commentary) to his name.

He was also known for "pravachanas" (discourses) among Tuluvas and Kannadigas the world over.

His passion towards Sanskrit and Kannada were admirable: Condolence pour in

PM Modi tweeted, "Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya Ji will be remembered for his great contributions to literature. His passion for Sanskrit and Kannada were admirable. His works will continue influencing future generations. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

"The Indian government conferred the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri to Govindacharya in 2009. He was actively involved in religious and spiritual activities in the coastal district throughout his life," the official reminisced.

"He synchronised all the texts composed by Maharishi (sage) Veda Vyasa. He was also a great exponent of Bhagavata Chintana and wrote on the philosophical meaning of Bhagavata and other Puranas," the official added.

Condoling Govindacharya, state Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said he was saddened to hear about his demise.

"With Bannanje's death, who was well-versed in Sanskrit, Kannada and Tulu, the state has lost a great scholar. I pray to god to bless his soul. His works and discourses on Vedas and Puranas awakened religious consciousness. He wrote many Sanskrit and Kannada texts," Yeddiyurappa added.