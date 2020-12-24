Another Indian American Vinay Reddy has been appointed as a speechwriter to the team of the Biden-Harris Transition, who had earlier served as chief speechwriter to Vice President Biden in the second term of the Obama-Biden White House, after which, he worked as Vice President of Strategic Communications at the National Basketball Association. He will replace Stephen Miller who is currently serving in the outgoing Trump administration.

Reddy grew up in Dayton, Ohio, the second one of the three sons of immigrant parents from India. He studied at Ohio public schools from kindergarten before joining Miami University and later the Ohio State University College of Law. He currently lives in New York with his wife and their two daughters.

Reddy also served as Senior Advisor and Speechwriter for the Biden-Harris Campaign and was picked by Biden to the post of Director of Speechwriting. With Reddy's inclusion, Biden's team has three Indian Americans -- Gautam Raghavan, who has been made Deputy Director of Presidential Personnel of the White House. Last week, Biden appointed Vedant Patel, a former communications aide to Jayapal, as his assistant press secretary. With Reddy, Raghavan and Patel, there will be three Indian American helping the White House team.

With Reddy's inclusion, the Biden-Harrs Administration will have a total of eight Indian Americans in the White House as shown below:

Announcing the names of Raghavan and Reddy, besides Anne Filipic who has been named as Director of Management and Administration, Ryan Montoya as Director of Scheduling and Advance, Bruce Reed as Deputy Chief of Staff, and Elizabeth Wilkins as Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said the team has the knowledge and experience.

"Our country is grappling with a pandemic, an economic crisis, a long-overdue reckoning on racial injustice, and a climate crisis. To meet these challenges, we need a team that reflects the very best of our nation. These public servants have the knowledge and experience to help us deliver on our commitment to build our country back better. And I look forward to working with them to usher in a brighter future for all Americans," she said.