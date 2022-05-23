President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Saxena will replace Anil Baijal, who resigned from the post last week.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Vinai Kumar Saxena as the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President of India has accepted the resignation of Anil Baijal as Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi," it added.

Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena?

Vinai Kumar Saxena was previously the Chairman of the Khadi & Village Industries Commission, in the Government of India. He was at the post since his appointment on October 27, 2015.

Saxena graduated from Kanpur University. He also has a pilot's licence and is a "philanthropist in vision and corporate scientist in action", according to KVIS website. He also worked with JK Group as an assistant manager for 11 years and was promoted as the General Manager to look after the proposed Port Project in Gujarat.

He was also the member of National Committee headed by Prime Minister to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence, a member of CSIR, the Padma awards selection committee, and a Member of University court, JNU.

Anil Baijal resigns

Anil Baijal resigned on Wednesday, citing personal reasons. A 1969 batch IAS officer from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, he served as 21st Lt Governor of Delhi for a period of five years and four months from December 31, 2016 to May 18, 2022.

As the Lt Governor, he had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over several issues.

(With inputs from IANS)